Sudan's Bashir charged over 'killing' of protesters

"Omar al-Bashir and others have been charged for inciting and participating in the killing of demonstrators," the office of Sudan's acting prosecutor general said.

KHARTOUM - Sudan's ousted president Omar al-Bashir has been charged over the killings of protesters during the anti-regime demonstrations that led to the end of his rule, the prosecutor general announced Monday.

"Omar al-Bashir and others have been charged for inciting and participating in the killing of demonstrators," the office of Sudan's acting prosecutor general Al-Waleed Sayyed Ahmed said.

The charges against Bashir came during an investigation into the death of a medic who had been killed during a protest in the capital's eastern district of Burri.

"The prosecutor general has recommended speeding up of the investigation of the killing of demonstrators," the statement from his office said.