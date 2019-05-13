View all in Latest
Sudan's Bashir charged over 'killing' of protesters

"Omar al-Bashir and others have been charged for inciting and participating in the killing of demonstrators," the office of Sudan's acting prosecutor general said.

Sudanese President Omar al-Bashir. Picture: AFP.
Sudanese President Omar al-Bashir. Picture: AFP.
one hour ago

KHARTOUM - Sudan's ousted president Omar al-Bashir has been charged over the killings of protesters during the anti-regime demonstrations that led to the end of his rule, the prosecutor general announced Monday.

"Omar al-Bashir and others have been charged for inciting and participating in the killing of demonstrators," the office of Sudan's acting prosecutor general Al-Waleed Sayyed Ahmed said.

The charges against Bashir came during an investigation into the death of a medic who had been killed during a protest in the capital's eastern district of Burri.

"The prosecutor general has recommended speeding up of the investigation of the killing of demonstrators," the statement from his office said.

