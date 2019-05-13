Smaller parties suffer financial loss after poor election performance
One new party that had cause to celebrate, however, was former Cape Town mayor Patricia de Lille’s Good party, which gained more than 61,000 votes in the province.
CAPE TOWN - Small political parties are not only tallying votes lost but also financial losses.
Thirty-four parties contested in the Western Cape, the majority small and relatively unknown.
Sebastian Petersen, founder of the African Progressive Movement, sold his car for funds to get his party registered and he has no regrets.
“We struggled to get funding but this is the reality. Most of our members put their hands in their pockets and actually got their own money. I had to sell my car because I believe in this vision.”
Mzoxolo Dibela from the Alliance for Transformation for All party, which represents the interests of the taxi industry, said that the time and money members put into their election campaign didn't pay off.
“When we were spending the money, it was not worth it when we see the results because we were aiming very high.”
The National Freedom Party's Kelly Baloyi said the party had to scramble for funds for its election campaign and this cost them dearly.
“We were depending on individuals, our business affiliates, if they could assist us, but it was not enough. Until today, we can see it was not enough and we couldn't cover as much ground as we wanted to.”
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
