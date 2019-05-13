View all in Latest
Schumacher documentary in the works and headed to Cannes

Schumacher turned 50 on 3 January but has not been seen in public since a skiing accident in the French Alps five years ago which left him with severe head injuries and in a medically-induced coma.

FILE: German Formula One world champion Michael Schumacher in January 2014. Picture: AFP
FILE: German Formula One world champion Michael Schumacher in January 2014. Picture: AFP
one hour ago

CANNES, France – Former Formula One world champion Michael Schumacher will be the subject of a new documentary featuring unseen archive footage and rare interviews, producers announced on Sunday before the Cannes Film Festival.

The film, directed by German duo Michael Wech and Hanns-Bruno Kammertoens, was made with the blessing of the driver’s family and will include interviews with them as well as companions and competitors, the filmmakers said.

Schumacher turned 50 on 3 January but has not been seen in public since a skiing accident in the French Alps five years ago which left him with severe head injuries and in a medically-induced coma.

The film is in post-production, with international rights sales to be launched at the Marche du Film, a business event held in parallel to the cinema showcase on the French Riviera that kicks off on 14 May.

Other films set to be introduced to buyers include a documentary about rock band Led Zeppelin. As yet untitled, it will feature band members Jimmy Page, Robert Plant and John Paul Jones.

Schumacher remains motor racing’s most successful driver, with a record 91 Grand Prix wins. He won his first two titles with Benetton in 1994 and 1995 before five in a row with Ferrari between 2000-2004.

In January, his family released a statement saying he was in the “the very best of hands”.

