Schumacher documentary in the works and headed to Cannes
Schumacher turned 50 on 3 January but has not been seen in public since a skiing accident in the French Alps five years ago which left him with severe head injuries and in a medically-induced coma.
CANNES, France – Former Formula One world champion Michael Schumacher will be the subject of a new documentary featuring unseen archive footage and rare interviews, producers announced on Sunday before the Cannes Film Festival.
The film, directed by German duo Michael Wech and Hanns-Bruno Kammertoens, was made with the blessing of the driver’s family and will include interviews with them as well as companions and competitors, the filmmakers said.
The film is in post-production, with international rights sales to be launched at the Marche du Film, a business event held in parallel to the cinema showcase on the French Riviera that kicks off on 14 May.
Other films set to be introduced to buyers include a documentary about rock band Led Zeppelin. As yet untitled, it will feature band members Jimmy Page, Robert Plant and John Paul Jones.
Schumacher remains motor racing’s most successful driver, with a record 91 Grand Prix wins. He won his first two titles with Benetton in 1994 and 1995 before five in a row with Ferrari between 2000-2004.
In January, his family released a statement saying he was in the “the very best of hands”.
