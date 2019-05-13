SAPS to take statements from politicians who encouraged voting more than once

Allegations of double voting featured prominently throughout the sixth national elections, prompting the Electoral Commission of South Africa to announce an audit into the process.

PRETORIA - Police Minister Bheki Cele said police would be taking statements from politicians who allegedly encouraged voters to test the voting system by attempting to cast more than one ballot.

On Monday Cele, along with members of the justice, crime prevention and security cluster, gave a briefing on security matters during the elections.

Twenty-two people were arrested for allegedly attempting to vote twice during last week's polls.

Speaking on eNCA last week, Economic Freedom Fighters chairperson Dali Mpofu said he had sent the party's red berets to test the system.

National Police Commissioner Khehla Sitole was asked whether politicians would be investigated for incitement.

“We dealt with the suspects and after the arrests of the suspects, the investigation continues.”

Cele said statements would have to be taken from all those suspected of double voting, including "politicians who put themselves in the position of trying to interfere with elections”.

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)