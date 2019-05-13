Ramaphosa: We're going to do what our people want us to do

Ramaphosa has vowed to work hard to ensure all leaders in the party earn their positions and don't take supporters for granted.

JOHANNESBURG – Following the African National Congress (ANC)’s victory at the polls, President Cyril Ramaphosa said that the party has learnt from its mistakes and it was no longer arrogant.

The ANC president was speaking at the party's Siyabonga victory celebration at Luthuli House on Sunday.

Ramaphosa has made a bold promise to the party's supporters that they will not take them for granted.

With the party winning the election with 57%, Ramaphosa said that this was a clear indication that the people’s needs must come first and not the ANC’s internal factional battles.

“We’re the ANC that’s humbled, that’s going to serve our people with humility; the ANC that’s going to listen to the people of our country.”

Ramaphosa said the party would also embark on a countrywide door-to-door campaign to hear citizens’ concerns.

“We have a clear mandate and we can say we’re going to do what our people want us to do.”

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)