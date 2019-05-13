Cabinet reconfiguration process at advanced stage - Ramaphosa's spokesperson
Cabinet has long been criticised for being too fat and bloated.
CAPE TOWN - President Cyril Ramaphosa has not yet decided whether to trim his Cabinet.
Ramaphosa has been repeatedly urged to cut the size of the executive to save money, among other reasons.
The president promised that members accused of corruption and other wrongdoing would be dropped.
Ramaphosa's spokesperson Khusela Diko said: “The president has not made any decision on Cabinet. He is going to consult thoroughly. You know that Cabinet is set up by the governing party, which is the ANC in this case.”
Diko said the president would take time to apply his mind.
“There’s absolutely no truth to any of these lists that have gone around. The reconfiguration process is at a very advanced stage. You’ll remember he made a commitment at Sona, but work is ongoing for a leaner Cabinet. We expect after the inauguration to have more clarity on this.”
