Prasa makes progress in CT rail crime crackdown

CAPE TOWN - In a continued effort to clamp down on crime crippling Cape Town’s rail network, the rail enforcement unit has recorded more successes.

More than 20 court cases are before the courts, where suspects have been arrested for an array of rail-related offences.

In one case, a convicted cable thief was slapped with a 12-year sentence suspended for six years after he pleaded guilty to the crime.

Metrorail’s Riana Scott said: “Admission of guilt has become a norm, and this is due to the solid evidence that our team presents in court. Prasa teams also continue to enforce the Law of Succession Amendment Act. Accordingly, 29 vagrants and their illegal structures were removed from Prasa property and 32 warnings issued.”

