Prasa makes progress in CT rail crime crackdown

-
Cops in EC, Limpopo hunt prison escapeesLocal
-
Grassy Park CPF welcomes sentence for ‘gang leader’ after child’s murderLocal
-
Prasa makes progress in CT rail crime crackdownLocal
-
Argentine lawmaker Olivares dies from injuries after 'mafia-style' shootingWorld
-
Cabinet reconfiguration process at advanced stage - Ramaphosa's spokespersonPolitics
-
First sitting of National Assembly scheduled for 22 MayLocal
-
Cops in EC, Limpopo hunt prison escapeesLocal
-
Grassy Park CPF welcomes sentence for ‘gang leader’ after child’s murderLocal
-
Prasa makes progress in CT rail crime crackdownLocal
-
Cabinet reconfiguration process at advanced stage - Ramaphosa's spokespersonPolitics
-
First sitting of National Assembly scheduled for 22 MayLocal
-
For the first time, SA will be represented by 14 parties in ParliamentPolitics
Popular Topics
-
For the first time, SA will be represented by 14 parties in ParliamentPolitics
-
DA federal executive to meet and unpack election performancePolitics
-
ANC will stick to election promises, says RamaphosaPolitics
-
ANC NEC to dissect election results, finalise premier candidatesPolitics
-
Parliament ready to welcome new MPsLocal
-
Ramaphosa: We're going to do what our people want us to doPolitics
-
ANC urged to be cautious over appointment of new leadersPolitics
-
Smaller parties suffer financial loss after poor election performancePolitics
-
Ramaphosa: 'They wanted Gauteng, now they're licking their wounds'Politics
-
For the first time, SA will be represented by 14 parties in ParliamentPolitics
-
DA federal executive to meet and unpack election performancePolitics
-
ANC will stick to election promises, says RamaphosaPolitics
-
ANC NEC to dissect election results, finalise premier candidatesPolitics
-
Ramaphosa: We're going to do what our people want us to doPolitics
-
ANC urged to be cautious over appointment of new leadersPolitics
Popular Topics
-
OPINION: Ramaphosa saves the ANC’s bacon. But this could be its last chanceOpinion
-
JUDITH FEBRUARY: No election in the world is perfectOpinion
-
JJ CORNISH: Claims of electoral cheating make me laughOpinion
-
FIKILE-NTSIKELELO MOYA: Voting means looking at the past & the futureOpinion
-
MAHLATSE MAHLASE: Tips for the undecided voterOpinion
-
FACT CHECK: ‘Our land and jobs now!’ The EFF’s 2019 election manifestoOpinion
Popular Topics
-
ANC urged to be cautious over appointment of new leadersPolitics
-
Pakistan to get $6bn from IMF over the next three yearsWorld
-
Business Unity SA congratulates justice cluster for ensuring credible electionsPolitics
-
Rand, bond market appreciate after elections declared free & fairBusiness
-
EU rich-poor divide widens but still a worldwide lowWorld
-
Rihanna teams up with LVMH to launch luxury fashion brandLifestyle
Popular Topics
-
‘Sex strike’ call over Georgia abortion law fuels Hollywood boycott debateLifestyle
-
Prince Harry, Duchess Meghan pay tribute to all mothersWorld
-
‘Twin Peaks’ actress Peggy Lipton dies aged 72Lifestyle
-
Amy Schumer praises women as ‘warriors’ after childbirthLifestyle
-
Kim Kardashian West hails her 'calm and chill' sonLifestyle
-
SA celebrates Mother’s DayLifestyle
-
Lotto Results: Saturday, 11 May 2019Local
-
Rihanna teams up with LVMH to launch luxury fashion brandLifestyle
-
Sir Mick Jagger given all clear after his heart surgeryLifestyle
-
Djokovic sees Madrid triumph as perfect Roland Garros platformSport
-
Mumbai Indians win record fourth IPL titleSport
-
Defiant Liverpool turn to Euro dreams as title bid ends in frustrationSport
-
Australia rugby director frustrated by Israel Folau sagaSport
-
Man City beat Brighton to retain Premier League titleWorld
-
Lewis Hamilton wins in Spain to take championship leadSport
Popular Topics
-
WATCH LIVE: Final IEC briefing ahead of election results announcementPolitics
-
Fikile Mbalula: Sorry Julius Malema, we told you the ANC would winPolitics
-
Mmusi Maimane on the DA losing supportPolitics
-
SA has met its obligation to democratic elections - Goodluck JonathanPolitics
-
FF Plus attributes 2019 elections success to 'hard work & rebranding'Politics
-
Andile Mngxitama: 'Our votes were stolen'Politics
-
Was Ramaphosa the ANC's saving grace? Ace Magashule explainsElections
-
Smaller parties question integrity of 2019 electionsPolitics
-
Politics Sphithiphithi: What will happen to Maimane? Live with the DA's TrollipPolitics
-
CARTOON: Electoral INKompetencePolitics
-
CARTOON: The Elections In NumbersLocal
-
CARTOON: Mandela Rolls Out The Carpet For YouLocal
-
CARTOON: Fair weather fiendsPolitics
-
CARTOON: Political Eggs-aggerationsPolitics
-
CARTOON: Whose line is it anyway?Politics
-
CARTOON: The best democracy money can buyPolitics
-
CARTOON: Failure To LaunchPolitics
-
CARTOON: Farce About AcePolitics
- Mon
- 24°C
- 10°C
- Tue
- 24°C
- 10°C
- Wed
- 22°C
- 7°C
- Thu
- 23°C
- 9°C
- Fri
- 22°C
- 9°C
- Sat
- 23°C
- 10°C
- Mon
- 24°C
- 15°C
- Tue
- 23°C
- 15°C
- Wed
- 18°C
- 14°C
- Thu
- 21°C
- 12°C
- Fri
- 19°C
- 10°C
- Sat
- 17°C
- 12°C
- Mon
- 26°C
- 10°C
- Tue
- 25°C
- 11°C
- Wed
- 23°C
- 10°C
- Thu
- 25°C
- 10°C
- Fri
- 24°C
- 11°C
- Sat
- 24°C
- 11°C
- Mon
- 24°C
- 6°C
- Tue
- 25°C
- 7°C
- Wed
- 23°C
- 7°C
- Thu
- 23°C
- 7°C
- Fri
- 24°C
- 7°C
- Sat
- 25°C
- 9°C
- Mon
- 24°C
- 15°C
- Tue
- 24°C
- 18°C
- Wed
- 26°C
- 17°C
- Thu
- 23°C
- 19°C
- Fri
- 22°C
- 18°C
- Sat
- 25°C
- 17°C
- Mon
- 19°C
- 13°C
- Tue
- 23°C
- 15°C
- Wed
- 20°C
- 16°C
- Thu
- 18°C
- 14°C
- Fri
- 19°C
- 12°C
- Sat
- 20°C
- 12°C
- Mon
- 26°C
- 13°C
- Tue
- 27°C
- 14°C
- Wed
- 17°C
- 11°C
- Thu
- 22°C
- 11°C
- Fri
- 23°C
- 10°C
- Sat
- 18°C
- 9°C
- Mon
- 22°C
- 15°C
- Tue
- 24°C
- 14°C
- Wed
- 16°C
- 13°C
- Thu
- 20°C
- 13°C
- Fri
- 19°C
- 12°C
- Sat
- 18°C
- 11°C
- Mon
- 25°C
- 10°C
- Tue
- 25°C
- 11°C
- Wed
- 23°C
- 10°C
- Thu
- 25°C
- 9°C
- Fri
- 25°C
- 10°C
- Sat
- 25°C
- 11°C
- Mon
- 23°C
- 6°C
- Tue
- 22°C
- 8°C
- Wed
- 22°C
- 7°C
- Thu
- 22°C
- 8°C
- Fri
- 22°C
- 8°C
- Sat
- 22°C
- 7°C
- Mon
- 26°C
- 8°C
- Tue
- 23°C
- 10°C
- Wed
- 24°C
- 8°C
- Thu
- 26°C
- 8°C
- Fri
- 23°C
- 10°C
- Sat
- 25°C
- 11°C
- Mon
- 20°C
- 13°C
- Tue
- 28°C
- 14°C
- Wed
- 20°C
- 13°C
- Thu
- 18°C
- 12°C
- Fri
- 19°C
- 10°C
- Sat
- 21°C
- 10°C
Prasa makes progress in CT rail crime crackdown
More than 20 court cases are before the courts, where suspects have been arrested for an array of rail-related offences.
CAPE TOWN - In a continued effort to clamp down on crime crippling Cape Town’s rail network, the rail enforcement unit has recorded more successes.
More than 20 court cases are before the courts, where suspects have been arrested for an array of rail-related offences.
In one case, a convicted cable thief was slapped with a 12-year sentence suspended for six years after he pleaded guilty to the crime.
Metrorail’s Riana Scott said: “Admission of guilt has become a norm, and this is due to the solid evidence that our team presents in court. Prasa teams also continue to enforce the Law of Succession Amendment Act. Accordingly, 29 vagrants and their illegal structures were removed from Prasa property and 32 warnings issued.”
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Popular in Local
-
CT surfing community ‘shaken to its core’ after member murderedone hour ago
-
Dlamini hits back at claims she doesn’t deserve to be on ANC MP candidate list22 hours ago
-
Ramaphosa: 'They wanted Gauteng, now they're licking their wounds'3 hours ago
-
Ramaphosa: We're going to do what our people want us to do3 hours ago
-
ANC will stick to election promises, says Ramaphosaone hour ago
-
ANC NEC to dissect election results, finalise premier candidatesone hour ago
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.