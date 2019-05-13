Prasa makes progress in CT rail crime crackdown

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
View all in Elections
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
Go

Prasa makes progress in CT rail crime crackdown

More than 20 court cases are before the courts, where suspects have been arrested for an array of rail-related offences.

A Metrorail train arrives at the Cape Town station. Picture: @CapeTownTrains/Twitter
A Metrorail train arrives at the Cape Town station. Picture: @CapeTownTrains/Twitter
28 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - In a continued effort to clamp down on crime crippling Cape Town’s rail network, the rail enforcement unit has recorded more successes.

More than 20 court cases are before the courts, where suspects have been arrested for an array of rail-related offences.

In one case, a convicted cable thief was slapped with a 12-year sentence suspended for six years after he pleaded guilty to the crime.

Metrorail’s Riana Scott said: “Admission of guilt has become a norm, and this is due to the solid evidence that our team presents in court. Prasa teams also continue to enforce the Law of Succession Amendment Act. Accordingly, 29 vagrants and their illegal structures were removed from Prasa property and 32 warnings issued.”

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA