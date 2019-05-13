View all in Latest
Political parties urged to remove posters in CT or face 'removal fee'

Street lamp posts across the city are adorned with the posters of the many parties which contested last week's polls.

Good party leader Patricia de Lille puts up an election poster in Cape Town. Picture: @ForGoodZA/Twitter
51 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - The elections are now officially a thing of the past, and political parties now have to remove their campaign posters or face being fined.

Street lamp posts across the city are adorned with the posters of the many parties which contested last week's polls.

The City of Cape Town's Dimitri Georgeades said parties have until Saturday to take down the posters.

“People talk about a penalty or fine, but it’s actually a removal charge because we don’t want the taxpayer to pay. It's R117 for a tied poster and where the party has pasted posters, it will cost R170.”

