Police hunt suspects after 2 killed in PE 'hit' murders

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
View all in Elections
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
Go

Police hunt suspects after 2 killed in PE 'hit' murders

In the first incident in Kwadwesi, the body of 31-year-old Athenkosi Gongxeka was found in his room after neighbours heard gunshots.

Picture: Winnie Theletsane/EWN
Picture: Winnie Theletsane/EWN
22 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Port Elizabeth police are investigating after two people were gunned down in their homes in separate suspected hit murders this weekend.

In the first incident in Kwadwesi, the body of 31-year-old Athenkosi Gongxeka was found in his room after neighbours heard gunshots.

He had numerous gunshot wounds on his upper body.

In the second incident, 33-year-old Msunduzi Ningi was shot and killed at his home in Motherwell.

“Any person with information that could assist police in this investigation can contact the Eastern Cape provincial organised crime investigation team on 082 697 5914,” said police spokesperson Captain André Beetge.

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA