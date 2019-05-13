Police hunt suspects after 2 killed in PE 'hit' murders

In the first incident in Kwadwesi, the body of 31-year-old Athenkosi Gongxeka was found in his room after neighbours heard gunshots.

CAPE TOWN - Port Elizabeth police are investigating after two people were gunned down in their homes in separate suspected hit murders this weekend.

He had numerous gunshot wounds on his upper body.

In the second incident, 33-year-old Msunduzi Ningi was shot and killed at his home in Motherwell.

“Any person with information that could assist police in this investigation can contact the Eastern Cape provincial organised crime investigation team on 082 697 5914,” said police spokesperson Captain André Beetge.