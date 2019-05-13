The police are failing us, Alex residents tell SAHRC
ALEXANDRA - A South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) hearing into the possible violation of basic human rights in Alexandra has heard how the South African Police Service (SAPS) is failing residents.
The commission's probe is looking into allegations of maladministration and improper conduct concerning the Alexandra Renewal Project.
The hearings followed the recent service delivery protests under the #AlexandraShutdown banner.
Malebu Ramokgabu told the panel that when residents want to report criminal activities, they do not get help from the local police station.
#HRC ALEX . Human Commission hearings on to possible mal-administration and improper conduct in the Alex Renewal Project pic.twitter.com/aTkhRbKwwB— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 13, 2019
#HRC Alex. Leaders of the Alex Total Shutdown attending the HRC and PP hearings in to the possible mal-administration and corruption on the ARP. EN pic.twitter.com/jey51RfW7R— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 13, 2019
“The problem is that no one is listening to us. We’ve been knocking on all the doors. There is no one trying to assist us.”
Resident Pheledi Makelani said landlords were also a problem in Alexandra, explaining that they were abusive.
The hearings come more than a month after residents embarked on violent service delivery protests calling on Mayor Herman Mashaba to come to the township and address their demands.
The probe was being monitored by officials from the Public Protector’s office and the South African Human Rights Commission in Gauteng.
Last month the City of Johannesburg said it would launch a probe to determine what happened to the money that was set aside for the Alexandra renewal project.
The project was launched in 2001 by former president Thabo Mbeki.
The multimillion-rand project was aimed at addressing urbanisation and housing challenges in the area.
The estimated budget for the programme was R1.3 billion.
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
