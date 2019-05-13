Pirates’ Lorch up for top PSL awards

Orlando Pirates attacker Thembinkosi Lorch has been nominated for the top three Absa Premiership awards.

The official announcement of the awards was made in Durban on Monday morning.

The Buccaneers talisman has had a fantastic 2018/19 season and is up for the coveted Absa Premiership Player of the Season, Player’s Player of the Season and Midfielder of the Season awards.

Lorch will have to fight off Mamelodi Sundowns's Themba Zwane and captain Hlompho Kekana in all three categories, while in the cup competitions Lorch will have to fend off stiff competition from Telkom Knockout winners Baroka FC's duo of Elvis Chipezeze and Mduduzi Mdantsane for the Player of the Tournament award.

Pitso Mosimane, Micho Sredojevic and Benni McCarthy will go head-to-head for the Coach of the Season award with Mosimane favoured to take home the accolade for leading the Brazilians to consecutive Absa Premiership titles and a record ninth league title.

The full list of nominees are:

#AbsaPrem Coach of the Season nominees

Pitso Mosimane

Micho Sredojevic

Benni McCarthy

#AbsaPrem Players' Player of the Season nominees

Themba Zwane

Thembinkosi Lorch

Hlompho Kekana

#AbsaPrem Young Player of the Season nominees

Teboho Mokoena

Bongani Sam

Gift Links

#AbsaPrem Midfielder of the Season nominees

Themba Zwane

Thembinkosi Lorch

Hlompho Kekana

#AbsaPrem Defender of the Season nominees

Thami Mkhize

Ricardo Nascimento

Sifiso Hlanti

#AbsaPrem Goalkeeper of the Season nominees

Leeuwenburgh

Williams

Onyango

MDC Player of the Tournament nominees

Kamogelo Mahlatsi (SuperSport United)

Sipho Chaine (Bloem Celtic)

Njabulo Blom (Kaizer Chiefs)

Nedbank Cup Most Promising Player nominees

Terrence Mashego

Lepasa

Ntiya-Ntiya

Nedbank Cup Player of the Tournament nominees

Parker

Lepasa

Billiat

Telkom Knockout Player of the Tournament nominees

Chipezeze

Lorch

Mdantsane

MTN8 last man standing nominees

Nodada

Grobler

Leeuwenburgh