Pirates’ Lorch up for top PSL awards
Orlando Pirates attacker Thembinkosi Lorch has been nominated for the top three Absa Premiership awards.
JOHANNESBURG - Orlando Pirates attacker Thembinkosi Lorch has been nominated for the top three Absa Premiership awards.
The official announcement of the awards was made in Durban on Monday morning.
The Buccaneers talisman has had a fantastic 2018/19 season and is up for the coveted Absa Premiership Player of the Season, Player’s Player of the Season and Midfielder of the Season awards.
Lorch will have to fight off Mamelodi Sundowns's Themba Zwane and captain Hlompho Kekana in all three categories, while in the cup competitions Lorch will have to fend off stiff competition from Telkom Knockout winners Baroka FC's duo of Elvis Chipezeze and Mduduzi Mdantsane for the Player of the Tournament award.
Pitso Mosimane, Micho Sredojevic and Benni McCarthy will go head-to-head for the Coach of the Season award with Mosimane favoured to take home the accolade for leading the Brazilians to consecutive Absa Premiership titles and a record ninth league title.
The full list of nominees are:
#AbsaPrem Coach of the Season nominees
Pitso Mosimane
Micho Sredojevic
Benni McCarthy
#AbsaPrem Players' Player of the Season nominees
Themba Zwane
Thembinkosi Lorch
Hlompho Kekana
#AbsaPrem Young Player of the Season nominees
Teboho Mokoena
Bongani Sam
Gift Links
#AbsaPrem Midfielder of the Season nominees
Themba Zwane
Thembinkosi Lorch
Hlompho Kekana
#AbsaPrem Defender of the Season nominees
Thami Mkhize
Ricardo Nascimento
Sifiso Hlanti
#AbsaPrem Goalkeeper of the Season nominees
Leeuwenburgh
Williams
Onyango
MDC Player of the Tournament nominees
Kamogelo Mahlatsi (SuperSport United)
Sipho Chaine (Bloem Celtic)
Njabulo Blom (Kaizer Chiefs)
Nedbank Cup Most Promising Player nominees
Terrence Mashego
Lepasa
Ntiya-Ntiya
Nedbank Cup Player of the Tournament nominees
Parker
Lepasa
Billiat
Telkom Knockout Player of the Tournament nominees
Chipezeze
Lorch
Mdantsane
MTN8 last man standing nominees
Nodada
Grobler
Leeuwenburgh
Popular in Sport
-
ASA to appeal CAS ruling on Caster Semenya
-
HAJI MOHAMED DAWJEE: Caster, show us your boobs - inside the IAAF ruling
-
British runner Sharp received death threats for Semenya comments
-
Brighton sack manager Chris Hughton - club
-
Dhoni eyes Chennai clean-out after losing IPL final
-
Schumacher documentary in the works and headed to Cannes
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.