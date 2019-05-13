Parties in WC already preparing to challenge DA in 2021 elections

While the DA retained control of the province, other parties have grown their electoral support, which they hope will boost their chances in 2021.

CAPE TOWN – Political parties in the Western Cape have their sights on the 2021 local government elections and said they would be using this year's electoral results as building blocks.

The Good party's Brett Herron said they have laid a firm foundation for the next local government elections in 2021.

“The majority of the voters aren’t in the metros; my first impression is that 60% is from the metro and 40% from the municipality.”

Al-Jama-ah believed the small growth would lead them into the next local government elections.

“Going out to our people and working with the people on a daily basis from now until 2021.”

Meanwhile, the ANC's Ebrahim Rasool explained their long-term plan was to govern half of the Western Cape's municipalities.

“We then saw that 2021 as the year in which we should control 50% of the municipality of the Western Cape and 2024 we’d want to regain the Western Cape government.”

The Democratic Alliance's Alan Winde said they were ready for the fight.