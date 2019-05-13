Parties in WC already preparing to challenge DA in 2021 elections

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
View all in Elections
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
Go

Parties in WC already preparing to challenge DA in 2021 elections

While the DA retained control of the province, other parties have grown their electoral support, which they hope will boost their chances in 2021.

GOOD party leader Patricia de Lille campaigned in Soweto on Vilakazi Street months after the launch of her new party. Picture: Thomas Holder/EWN
GOOD party leader Patricia de Lille campaigned in Soweto on Vilakazi Street months after the launch of her new party. Picture: Thomas Holder/EWN
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN – Political parties in the Western Cape have their sights on the 2021 local government elections and said they would be using this year's electoral results as building blocks.

While the DA retained control of the province, other parties have grown their electoral support, which they hope will boost their chances in 2021.

The Good party's Brett Herron said they have laid a firm foundation for the next local government elections in 2021.

“The majority of the voters aren’t in the metros; my first impression is that 60% is from the metro and 40% from the municipality.”

Al-Jama-ah believed the small growth would lead them into the next local government elections.

“Going out to our people and working with the people on a daily basis from now until 2021.”

Meanwhile, the ANC's Ebrahim Rasool explained their long-term plan was to govern half of the Western Cape's municipalities.

“We then saw that 2021 as the year in which we should control 50% of the municipality of the Western Cape and 2024 we’d want to regain the Western Cape government.”

The Democratic Alliance's Alan Winde said they were ready for the fight.

Timeline

Popular in Politics

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA