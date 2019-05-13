View all in Latest
Nzimande welcomes ConCourt decision on Prasa’s Afro 4000 locomotives

The apex court dismissed an application by Swifambo Rail Leasing which had sought leave to appeal a decision to set aside its R3.5 billion contract with the rail agency.

FILE: Minister of Transport Blade Nzimande addresses members of the media at a briefing held at Tshedimosetso House, Pretoria. Picture: GCIS
FILE: Minister of Transport Blade Nzimande addresses members of the media at a briefing held at Tshedimosetso House, Pretoria. Picture: GCIS
28 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Transport Minister Blade Nzimande has welcomed the Constitutional Court's decision on the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa's (Prasa) controversial Afro 4000 locomotives.

The apex court dismissed an application by Swifambo Rail Leasing, which had sought leave to appeal a decision to set aside its R3.5 billion contract with the rail agency.

In 2017 the High Court in Johannesburg ruled that Prasa had awarded the contract through a corrupt tender process and it should, therefore, be set aside.

This decision was upheld by the Supreme Court of Appeal.

Nzimande directed Prasa’s board to ensure that it takes appropriate corrective measures and necessary internal disciplinary steps against those implicated in wrongdoing.

“Throughout this long, painstaking legal process and impediments thrown our way, we remained resilient, undeterred and resolute in our commitment to leave no stone unturned to fight against corruption and state capture,” Nzimande said in a statement.

