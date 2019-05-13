Nomvete tips Lorch to win PSL player of the season

Retired former Absa Premiership player of the season Siyabonga Nomvete has picked Orlando Pirates playmaker Thembinkosi Lorch to win the coveted player of the season award in Durban at the weekend.

Nomvete was speaking at the announcement of the nominees in Durban on Monday morning where Lorch was nominated in three top categories, including player’s player of the year and midfielder of the year alongside the Mamelodi Sundowns duo of Themba Zwane and Hlompho Kekana.

“I think Thembinkosi Lorch should win the player of the season award. He did very well ever since he started the season with the way he performed - going forward, scoring goals - and deserves to win this award.”

The 41-year-old Nomvete played his last game in a 25-year-long career when Amazulu went down 3-1 to Bloemfontein Celtic at the Sisa Dukashe Stadium in East London this past weekend.

Lorch will have to fight off Mamelodi Sundowns' Zwane and captain Kekana in all three categories, while in the cup competitions Lorch will have to fend off stiff competition from Telkom Knockout winners Baroka FC's duo of Elvis Chipezeze and Mduduzi Mdantsane for the player of the tournament award.

Pitso Mosimane, Micho Sredojevic and Benni McCarthy will go head to head for the coach of the season award with Mosimane favoured to take home the accolade for leading the Brazilians to consecutive Absa Premiership titles and a record ninth league title.

The full list of nominees are:

#AbsaPrem Coach of the Season nominees

Pitso Mosimane

Micho Sredojevic

Benni McCarthy

#AbsaPrem Players' Player of the Season nominees

Themba Zwane

Thembinkosi Lorch

Hlompho Kekana

#AbsaPrem Young Player of the Season nominees

Teboho Mokoena

Bongani Sam

Gift Links

#AbsaPrem Midfielder of the Season nominees

Themba Zwane

Thembinkosi Lorch

Hlompho Kekana

#AbsaPrem Defender of the Season nominees

Thami Mkhize

Ricardo Nascimento

Sifiso Hlanti

#AbsaPrem Goalkeeper of the Season nominees

Peter Leeuwenburgh

Ronwen Williams

Denis Onyango

MDC Player of the Tournament nominees

Kamogelo Mahlatsi (SuperSport United)

Sipho Chaine (Bloem Celtic)

Njabulo Blom (Kaizer Chiefs)

Nedbank Cup Most Promising Player nominees

Zakhele Lepasa

Terrence Mashego

Siphosakhe Ntiya-Ntiya

Nedbank Cup Player of the Tournament nominees

Khama Billiat

Zakhele Lepasa

Bernard Parker

Telkom Knockout Player of the Tournament nominees

Elvis Chipezeze

Thembinkosi Lorch

Mduduzi Mdantsane

MTN8 Last Man Standing nominees

Bradley Grobler

Peter Leeuwenburgh

Thabo Nodada