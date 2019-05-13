Nomvete tips Lorch to win PSL player of the season
Retired former Absa Premiership player of the season Siyabonga Nomvete has picked Orlando Pirates playmaker Thembinkosi Lorch to win the coveted player of the season award in Durban at the weekend.
Nomvete was speaking at the announcement of the nominees in Durban on Monday morning where Lorch was nominated in three top categories, including player’s player of the year and midfielder of the year alongside the Mamelodi Sundowns duo of Themba Zwane and Hlompho Kekana.
“I think Thembinkosi Lorch should win the player of the season award. He did very well ever since he started the season with the way he performed - going forward, scoring goals - and deserves to win this award.”
The 41-year-old Nomvete played his last game in a 25-year-long career when Amazulu went down 3-1 to Bloemfontein Celtic at the Sisa Dukashe Stadium in East London this past weekend.
Lorch will have to fight off Mamelodi Sundowns' Zwane and captain Kekana in all three categories, while in the cup competitions Lorch will have to fend off stiff competition from Telkom Knockout winners Baroka FC's duo of Elvis Chipezeze and Mduduzi Mdantsane for the player of the tournament award.
Pitso Mosimane, Micho Sredojevic and Benni McCarthy will go head to head for the coach of the season award with Mosimane favoured to take home the accolade for leading the Brazilians to consecutive Absa Premiership titles and a record ninth league title.
The full list of nominees are:
#AbsaPrem Coach of the Season nominees
Pitso Mosimane
Micho Sredojevic
Benni McCarthy
#AbsaPrem Players' Player of the Season nominees
Themba Zwane
Thembinkosi Lorch
Hlompho Kekana
#AbsaPrem Young Player of the Season nominees
Teboho Mokoena
Bongani Sam
Gift Links
#AbsaPrem Midfielder of the Season nominees
Themba Zwane
Thembinkosi Lorch
Hlompho Kekana
#AbsaPrem Defender of the Season nominees
Thami Mkhize
Ricardo Nascimento
Sifiso Hlanti
#AbsaPrem Goalkeeper of the Season nominees
Peter Leeuwenburgh
Ronwen Williams
Denis Onyango
MDC Player of the Tournament nominees
Kamogelo Mahlatsi (SuperSport United)
Sipho Chaine (Bloem Celtic)
Njabulo Blom (Kaizer Chiefs)
Nedbank Cup Most Promising Player nominees
Zakhele Lepasa
Terrence Mashego
Siphosakhe Ntiya-Ntiya
Nedbank Cup Player of the Tournament nominees
Khama Billiat
Zakhele Lepasa
Bernard Parker
Telkom Knockout Player of the Tournament nominees
Elvis Chipezeze
Thembinkosi Lorch
Mduduzi Mdantsane
MTN8 Last Man Standing nominees
Bradley Grobler
Peter Leeuwenburgh
Thabo Nodada
