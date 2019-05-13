Cape Town police bust man for drugs worth R120k

The man was arrested after police officers spotted a suspicious vehicle during the early hours of Sunday morning.

CAPE TOWN - A man has been arrested in Bothasig after he was caught with cocaine valued at over R119,000.

“Upon searching the vehicle, they found cocaine worth a substantial amount. He is expected to appear in the Goodwood Magistrates Court once he has been charged,” the police's Noloyiso Rwexana said.