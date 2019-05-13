NC man to appear in court for allegedly killing girlfriend, baby
He was apprehended after the burnt bodies of the 18-year-old woman and their baby were found on Sunday.
CAPE TOWN - A Northern Cape man is expected to appear in court on Monday for allegedly killing his girlfriend and their nine-month-old son in Windsorton.
As the 35-year-old waits to make a first court appearance, in the Western Cape a Vredenberg family has bid farewell to two children who were allegedly murdered by their mother’s boyfriend earlier this month.
Three-year-old Faith Adams and her one-year-old brother, Conray, were laid to rest in Vredenberg on Sunday.
Their funeral was held two days after Derek Karlmeyer made a second court appearance in the Vredenberg Magistrates Court.
The case has been postponed until July.
Karlmeyer allegedly stabbed the two children to death following an argument with their mother.
The victims' aunt, Frizelle Conrad, has thanked the community for their support.
