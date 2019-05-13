Mogoeng to officially receive list of MPs, MPLs
Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng will hand over the National Assembly list to the acting secretary to Parliament in preparation for the first sitting.
JOHANNESBURG - Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng will officially receive the lists of members for the National Assembly and provincial legislatures from the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) this week.
The handover will take place at the Constitutional Court in Johannesburg on Wednesday, just a week after over 17 million South Africans went to the polls to vote in the country's sixth democratic election.
“In terms of the law, 14 days after the IEC has declared the results of the elections, there has to be a first sitting of the National Assembly ad before that happens, there has to be a handover of the list of the names candidates that have been elected,” said spokesperson for the Office of the Chief Justice Nathi Mcube.
