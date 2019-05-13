Mangosuthu Buthelezi: SA has never had a free, fair election
The IFP told journalists during a briefing in KwaZulu-Natal reflecting on how it fared in last week's elections that it had always been open about the credibility of the elections.
JOHANNESBURG - Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) president Mangosuthu Buthelezi says the country has never had a free and fair election, even after the country became a democracy.
The IFP told journalists during a post-election briefing in KwaZulu-Natal that it had always been open about the credibility of the country's elections.
VIDEO: IFP member shot dead outside a polling station in KZN
More than 20 disgruntled parties are set to continue with their legal action against the Independent Electoral Commission of South Africa challenging the outcome, despite the outcome already being declared above board.
Buthelezi said he agreed with the smaller parties.
“From 1994, I’ve always been seen as a spoiler; I’ve been very candid that we’ve never had a free and fair election in South Africa. Even if my party didn’t do badly, I certainly agree with the smaller parties that it wasn’t a free and fair election.”
The IEC has been served with a lawyers’ letter by 27 disgruntled political parties,which want the commission to appoint an independent audit firm to conduct the investigation into allegations of multiple voting among other irregularities. TM #ElectionResults pic.twitter.com/K7Jpdx7Itn— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 10, 2019
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
Popular in Politics
-
Risky for ANC NEC to not discuss Magashule comments, warns analyst
-
For the first time, SA will be represented by 14 parties in Parliament
-
Cabinet reconfiguration process at advanced stage - Ramaphosa's spokesperson
-
Dlamini hits back at claims she doesn’t deserve to be on ANC MP candidate list
-
Ramaphosa: 'They wanted Gauteng, now they're licking their wounds'
-
ANC will stick to election promises, says Ramaphosa
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.