Mangosuthu Buthelezi: SA has never had a free, fair election

The IFP told journalists during a briefing in KwaZulu-Natal reflecting on how it fared in last week's elections that it had always been open about the credibility of the elections.

JOHANNESBURG - Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) president Mangosuthu Buthelezi says the country has never had a free and fair election, even after the country became a democracy.

More than 20 disgruntled parties are set to continue with their legal action against the Independent Electoral Commission of South Africa challenging the outcome, despite the outcome already being declared above board.

Buthelezi said he agreed with the smaller parties.

“From 1994, I’ve always been seen as a spoiler; I’ve been very candid that we’ve never had a free and fair election in South Africa. Even if my party didn’t do badly, I certainly agree with the smaller parties that it wasn’t a free and fair election.”

