Maimane to keep his job as DA leader until 2021 congress

JOHANNESBURG - After much speculation about the future of Democratic Alliance (DA) leader Mmusi Maimane following the elections, the DA has confirmed that he will continue in the position until 2021.

“We would like to state that Mr Maimane remains our leader until the Federal Congress scheduled for 2021. And at that congress the party will decide whether he continues as the leader or not,” DA federal chairperson Athol Trollip said at a press conference in Johannesburg on Monday afternoon.

Despite the DA losing electoral support to smaller parties, Trollip said the party’s leadership took collective responsibility for the results.

“As members of the federal executive, which control and direct the activities of the party and implements the decisions of the Federal Council, we all take responsibility for the outcomes of these elections, whether good or bad. That burden does not sit on the shoulders of any individual,” he said.

