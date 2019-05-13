Magashule dismisses claims of fallout between him and Ramaphosa as rumours
While the ANC celebrated its 57% bittersweet victory in the national elections, Ace Magashule described as ‘nonsense’ the idea that Ramaphosa was the reason the party managed to retain power.
JOHANNESBURG - African National Congress (ANC) Ace Magashule on Monday insisted that there was no fallout between him and President Cyril Ramaphosa, saying claims that he doesn’t get along with the ANC leader were nothing more than rumours.
“No, there’s no fallout between me and the president. We work as the leadership of the ANC, we are a collective and we move as such. So, I don’t want to listen to rumours,” the ANC secretary-general said on Monday after he was asked if he got along with the president.
He said he was working well with Ramaphosa, adding that anything contrary to this was simply rumour.
Magashule gave a briefing on the party’s special national executive committee (NEC) meeting, which was underway in Tshwane on Monday.
He said there was only one item on Monday’s agenda and that was the finalisation of the names of the premiers for the eight provinces the party governs.
While the ANC celebrated its 57% bittersweet victory in the national elections, Magashule had described as “nonsense” the idea that Ramaphosa was the reason the party managed to retain power.
The ANC’s head of elections Fikile Mbalula told Magashule to stop being “over allergic to Ramaphosa” and called on Magashule to accept that Ramaphosa was his president.
Was Ramaphosa the ANC’s saving grace?
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
