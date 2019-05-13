Magashule: ANC NEC won’t deal with elections outcome or Ramaphosa’s new Cabinet

ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule said the meeting of the ANC structure would focus on premiers for the eight provinces.

JOHANNESBURG – The African National Congress (ANC) said its national executive committee (NEC) meeting on Monday would finalise the names of the premiers for the eight provinces the governing party retained power in.

ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule said the organisation wouldn't conduct a review of the elections on Monday but would call another meeting for that purpose.

Magashule said the meeting would also not discuss the reconfiguration of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Cabinet.

“We are just discussing the issue of premiers elect because the provinces must give us three names, and they have done so and we have engaged with them as officials. The decision-making body on this matter is the NEC,” he said.

The party won the national elections with 57.5%, its support dropping from the 62% it received in 2014.

The ANC’s provincial leadership in all provinces except the Western Cape made nominations.

While some incumbent premiers including Gauteng’s David Makhura and Mpumalanga’s Refilwe Mtshweni are expected to retain their positions, some provinces such as KwaZulu-Natal Natal and the Northern Cape are expected to get new premiers.