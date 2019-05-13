Limpopo police warns public against attempting to arrest 7 prison escapees

The prisoners broke out during a routine police check at the Modimolle holding cells in Limpopo at the weekend.

JOHANNESBURG - Limpopo police on Monday cautioned the public not to apprehend seven awaiting prisoners who escaped over the weekend as they were considered highly dangerous.

They had been identified as Polano Ndebele, Thapelo Mello, Themba Ncube, Sello Rengane, Kenneth Shuma, Kazen Dluwayo as well as Mpho Obvious Lesese.

#sapsLIM 1/2 #SAPS are searching for 7 awaiting trial prisoners who escaped from police holding cells at Modimolle, anyone with info to contact Capt Boshomane @ 0798945501. Pictures of Sello Rengane, Thapelo Mello, Kenneth Shumba & Polana Ndebele. SWhttps://t.co/flxJYVH17u pic.twitter.com/kn80mPCzl8 — SA Police Service (@SAPoliceService) May 12, 2019

Police spokesperson Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe said they were investigating how exactly the escapees broke out.

“Taking into consideration the type of offences they were arrested for like house robberies… they are highly dangerous and members of the community must not attempt to arrest them. But when they see them they must just inform us, we will quickly take action and arrest them,” he said.