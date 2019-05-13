Limpopo police warns public against attempting to arrest 7 prison escapees

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
View all in Elections
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
Go

Limpopo police warns public against attempting to arrest 7 prison escapees

The prisoners broke out during a routine police check at the Modimolle holding cells in Limpopo at the weekend.

Sello Rengane (35), from Bela-Bela, who was arrested for rape was one of the escapees from the Modimolle holding cells in Limpopo. Picture: SAPoliceService/Facebook
Sello Rengane (35), from Bela-Bela, who was arrested for rape was one of the escapees from the Modimolle holding cells in Limpopo. Picture: SAPoliceService/Facebook
14 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Limpopo police on Monday cautioned the public not to apprehend seven awaiting prisoners who escaped over the weekend as they were considered highly dangerous.

The prisoners broke out during a routine police check at the Modimolle holding cells in Limpopo.

They had been identified as Polano Ndebele, Thapelo Mello, Themba Ncube, Sello Rengane, Kenneth Shuma, Kazen Dluwayo as well as Mpho Obvious Lesese.

Police spokesperson Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe said they were investigating how exactly the escapees broke out.

“Taking into consideration the type of offences they were arrested for like house robberies… they are highly dangerous and members of the community must not attempt to arrest them. But when they see them they must just inform us, we will quickly take action and arrest them,” he said.

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA