Limpopo police warns public against attempting to arrest 7 prison escapees
The prisoners broke out during a routine police check at the Modimolle holding cells in Limpopo at the weekend.
JOHANNESBURG - Limpopo police on Monday cautioned the public not to apprehend seven awaiting prisoners who escaped over the weekend as they were considered highly dangerous.
The prisoners broke out during a routine police check at the Modimolle holding cells in Limpopo.
They had been identified as Polano Ndebele, Thapelo Mello, Themba Ncube, Sello Rengane, Kenneth Shuma, Kazen Dluwayo as well as Mpho Obvious Lesese.
#sapsLIM 1/2 #SAPS are searching for 7 awaiting trial prisoners who escaped from police holding cells at Modimolle, anyone with info to contact Capt Boshomane @ 0798945501. Pictures of Sello Rengane, Thapelo Mello, Kenneth Shumba & Polana Ndebele. SWhttps://t.co/flxJYVH17u pic.twitter.com/kn80mPCzl8— SA Police Service (@SAPoliceService) May 12, 2019
Police spokesperson Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe said they were investigating how exactly the escapees broke out.
“Taking into consideration the type of offences they were arrested for like house robberies… they are highly dangerous and members of the community must not attempt to arrest them. But when they see them they must just inform us, we will quickly take action and arrest them,” he said.
Popular in Local
-
CT surfing community ‘shaken to its core’ after member murdered
-
Cabinet reconfiguration process at advanced stage - Ramaphosa's spokesperson
-
For the first time, SA will be represented by 14 parties in Parliament
-
Dlamini hits back at claims she doesn’t deserve to be on ANC MP candidate list
-
ANC will stick to election promises, says Ramaphosa
-
Why schoolchildren will be taught about consent, masturbation & porn earlier
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.