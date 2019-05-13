KZN ANC leader killed in suspected assassination

Martin Sithole, who served in the Emalahleni Region, and his friend Buthanani Golden Shange were shot outside Shange’s shop in Newcastle on Sunday.

JOHANNESBURG - Less than a week after the African National Congress (ANC) managed to secure power in KwaZulu-Natal, the party’s former treasurer has been gunned down in what’s suspected to be a political assassination.

Martin Sithole, who served in the Emalahleni region, and his friend Buthanani Golden Shange were shot outside Shange’s shop in Newcastle on Sunday.

Both men died on the scene and three other bystanders were wounded in the attack.

“While the motive for the attack is unknown at this stage, we have tasked the KZN political task team to conduct an investigation into this attack," said police spokesperson Brigadier Vishnu Naidoo.

It’s been reported that Sithole was expected to be a witness in the murder trial of Newcastle mayor Ntuthuko Mahlaba.

"We are appealing to anybody who has any information to contact the 086 00 111 number. All callers may remain anonymous, calls will be treated as confidential,” said Naidoo.