Hollywood icon Doris Day dead at 97

In a statement released by the Doris Day Animal Foundation, it was announced that the actress, singer and dancer died on the morning of 13 May at her Carmel Valley home, having celebrated her 97th birthday on 3 April.

2 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG - Hollywood icon Doris Day has died at the age of 97.

In a statement released by the Doris Day Animal Foundation, it was announced that Day died on the morning of 13 May at her Carmel Valley home, having celebrated her 97th birthday on 3 April.

"Day had been in excellent physical health for her age, until recently contracting a serious case of pneumonia, resulting in her death. She was surrounded by a few close friends as she passed."

Day was born Mary Ann Von Kappelhoff, on 3 April 1922 in Cincinnati, Ohio.

She began her professional singing career at age 15, and she had her first hit Sentimental Journey, with Les Brown’s band. That tune and her signature Que Sera Sera were her biggest hits.

She sang, danced and acted in 39 films and won the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2004 and a Grammy for Lifetime Achievement in 2008.

Since the 1970s, Day had focused her energies on the Doris Day Animal Foundation. Her lifelong compassion for animals compelled her to fight animal testing and to advocate for spay/neuter education and outreach programmes in the US.

WATCH: The life and legacy of Doris Day

