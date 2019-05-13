-
Maimane to keep his job as DA leader until 2021 congressPolitics
KZN ANC leader killed in suspected assassinationPolitics
SA has no 'capacity' for digital voting - expertsPolitics
Swine fever outbreak prompts pork product warningLocal
Fraud charges in Mandela memorial scandal dropped against ANC's Pumlani MkoloPolitics
10 things you need to know about newcomers headed to ParliamentPolitics
Education Dept ‘embarrassed’ by disruptions at special needs school in SowetoLocal
Mangosuthu Buthelezi: SA has never had a free, fair electionPolitics
Cele praises SAPS for ensuring SA's safety during pollsLocal
Risky for ANC NEC to not discuss Magashule comments, warns analystPolitics
JUDITH FEBRUARY: The brutal lows & great highs of the SA electionsOpinion
SAM MKOKELI: Ramaphosa's flanks are under attackOpinion
EXPLAINER: The who, why & what of SA's minority Afrikaner partyOpinion
OPINION: Ramaphosa saves the ANC’s bacon. But this could be its last chanceOpinion
JUDITH FEBRUARY: No election in the world is perfectOpinion
JJ CORNISH: Claims of electoral cheating make me laughOpinion
FIKILE-NTSIKELELO MOYA: Voting means looking at the past & the futureOpinion
WATCH LIVE: Sakhumnotho's Sipho Mseleku responds to BEE claims at PIC InquiryBusiness
Rand falls on risk aversion as US-China trade war heats upBusiness
ANC urged to be cautious over appointment of new leadersPolitics
Pakistan to get $6bn from IMF over the next three yearsWorld
Business Unity SA congratulates justice cluster for ensuring credible electionsPolitics
Rand, bond market appreciate after elections declared free & fairBusiness
Hollywood icon Doris Day dead at 97
What's in a name? For meat alternatives, quite a lotLifestyle
Why schoolchildren will be taught about consent, masturbation & porn earlierLocal
Schumacher documentary in the works and headed to CannesSport
‘Avengers’ still tops in North America but ‘Pikachu’ shows sparkLifestyle
‘Sex strike’ call over Georgia abortion law fuels Hollywood boycott debateLifestyle
Prince Harry, Duchess Meghan pay tribute to all mothersWorld
‘Twin Peaks’ actress Peggy Lipton dies aged 72Lifestyle
Amy Schumer praises women as ‘warriors’ after childbirthLifestyle
Kim Kardashian West hails her 'calm and chill' sonLifestyle
Pirates’ Lorch up for top PSL awardsSport
Brighton sack manager Chris Hughton - clubSport
Coenie Oosthuizen signs for Sale SharksSport
ASA to appeal CAS ruling on Caster SemenyaSport
Schumacher documentary in the works and headed to CannesSport
Dhoni eyes Chennai clean-out after losing IPL finalSport
'True South African hero' who designed new SA flag diesLocal
Ramaphosa: 'They wanted Gauteng, now they're licking their wounds'Politics
WATCH LIVE: Final IEC briefing ahead of election results announcementPolitics
Fikile Mbalula: Sorry Julius Malema, we told you the ANC would winPolitics
Mmusi Maimane on the DA losing supportPolitics
SA has met its obligation to democratic elections - Goodluck JonathanPolitics
FF Plus attributes 2019 elections success to 'hard work & rebranding'Politics
Andile Mngxitama: 'Our votes were stolen'Politics
Was Ramaphosa the ANC's saving grace? Ace Magashule explainsElections
CARTOON: Electoral INKompetencePolitics
CARTOON: The Elections In NumbersLocal
CARTOON: Mandela Rolls Out The Carpet For YouLocal
CARTOON: Fair weather fiendsPolitics
CARTOON: Political Eggs-aggerationsPolitics
CARTOON: Whose line is it anyway?Politics
CARTOON: The best democracy money can buyPolitics
CARTOON: Failure To LaunchPolitics
CARTOON: Farce About AcePolitics
Hollywood icon Doris Day dead at 97
In a statement released by the Doris Day Animal Foundation, it was announced that the actress, singer and dancer died on the morning of 13 May at her Carmel Valley home, having celebrated her 97th birthday on 3 April.
JOHANNESBURG - Hollywood icon Doris Day has died at the age of 97.
In a statement released by the Doris Day Animal Foundation, it was announced that Day died on the morning of 13 May at her Carmel Valley home, having celebrated her 97th birthday on 3 April.
"Day had been in excellent physical health for her age, until recently contracting a serious case of pneumonia, resulting in her death. She was surrounded by a few close friends as she passed."
Day was born Mary Ann Von Kappelhoff, on 3 April 1922 in Cincinnati, Ohio.
She began her professional singing career at age 15, and she had her first hit Sentimental Journey, with Les Brown’s band. That tune and her signature Que Sera Sera were her biggest hits.
She sang, danced and acted in 39 films and won the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2004 and a Grammy for Lifetime Achievement in 2008.
Since the 1970s, Day had focused her energies on the Doris Day Animal Foundation. Her lifelong compassion for animals compelled her to fight animal testing and to advocate for spay/neuter education and outreach programmes in the US.
WATCH: The life and legacy of Doris Day
