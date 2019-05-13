View all in Latest
Grassy Park CPF welcomes sentence for ‘gang leader’ after child’s murder

Tasliem Bianchi was sentenced to 50 years behind bars in the Western Cape High Court on Friday after entering into a plea agreement.

Picture: SAPS
Picture: SAPS
28 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - The Grassy Park community policing forum has welcomed the hefty sentence handed down to an alleged gang leader in connection with the murder of a seven-year-old boy in Parkwood.

Tasliem Bianchi was sentenced to 50 years behind bars in the Western Cape High Court on Friday after entering into a plea agreement.

He was arrested along with four others following the death of little Ezra Daniels in Parkwood in 2017.

The forum’s Phillip Bam said while a 50-year sentence would not bring Daniels back, justice was finally served.

“The clear message has also gone out to gangsters and those who terrorise the community of Parkwood.”

The child was playing with a friend in Abdullah Moosa Road in Parkwood in September 2017 when he was caught in a hail of bullets between rival gang members.

The convicted shooter was arrested along with four other suspects, who were occupants in the car used in the drive-by shooting.

The police’s Noloyiso Rwexana said the four co-accused are set to go on trial in the Western Cape High Court on Tuesday.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

