Gauteng Education Dept keen to avoid legal battle over online registration
Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi has apologised to parents for the delay in the opening of the online admission system which was scheduled to go live on Monday morning.
He said that the department had to postpone because parents and some organisations raised objections about the system and the department wants to avoid a legal battle.
The department said that the system would go online next Monday.
A group representing governing bodies in South Africa said it had picked up some shortcomings in the Gauteng online admission system which could disadvantage parents when applying for their children.
MEC Lesufi said that they would allow parents and those organisations to present their objections concerning limitations they have identified in the online system.
“We sincerely apologise to the public for the inconvenience it may cause and guarantee them that come 20 May we will indeed open the system.”
The Federation of Associations of Governing Bodies of South Africa (Fedsas) said it had identified some errors in the system which include picking schools outside their feeder zones and not acknowledging some of the schools nearer to their home addresses.
