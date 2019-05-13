Fraud charges in Mandela memorial scandal dropped against ANC's Pumlani Mkolo

Mkolo and 10 others appeared in East London Magistrates Court on Monday morning.

CAPE TOWN - Fraud charges against controversial Eastern Cape African National Congress (ANC) regional chairperson Pumlani Mkolo and others implicated in the Nelson Mandela memorial scandal have been provisionally withdrawn.

Mkolo and 10 others appeared in the East London Magistrates Court on Monday morning.

About 300 ANC supporters gathered in front of the court to support Mkolo.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Bulelwa Makeke said: “These matters are all related to fraud charges against Buffalo City municipality officials and others for funds that were meant to be used for former president Nelson Mandela memorial services and funeral in the Eastern Cape.”

The NPA did not anticipate the cases would be ready to proceed later this month.