For the first time, SA will be represented by 14 parties in Parliament

CAPE TOWN - Parliament will see a record number of 14 parties represented when the National Assembly convenes next week for the first time after the election.

Until now, 13 parties have held seats in Parliament, but some failed to attract enough votes to secure their return.

These include the African People’s Convention, whose president, Themba Godi, has for the past 10 years been the chairperson of the Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa).

Agang SA, launched in 2013 by the former activist and academic, Mamphela Ramphela, also disappears from Parliament.

A record number of parties contested the elections, and this will be reflected on the National Assembly’s benches, as well as the loss of support for the two biggest parties, the African National Congress and the Democratic Alliance, and the increased share of the vote that went to the Economic Freedom Fighters and the Freedom Front Plus.

With the most votes, the ANC will have 230 of the 400 National Assembly seats, 19 fewer than before. The DA will have 84 seats, five fewer than before. The EFF has almost doubled its number of seats, from 25 to 44. The Freedom Front Plus will have 10 seats, up from four, while the IFP will be back with 14 MPs, up from 10. The African Christian Democratic Party also grew and will have four MPs, up from three.

The National Freedom Party now has six seats, down from two, Cope has two (down from three), the UDM two seats (down from four) and the African Independent Congress two (down from three).

Newcomers in Parliament are Patricia de Lille’s Good party and Mzwanele Manyi’s African Transformation Movement (ATM), with two seats each, and the Muslim party, Al Jama-ah, with one.

