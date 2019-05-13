Eyes on Ramaphosa's Cabinet picks after ANC elections win
President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to announce a greatly reduced team after he is elected as president by the National Assembly next week Wednesday.
CAPE TOWN - Following last week's elections, President Cyril Ramaphosa is now left with the tough task of considering members for his new Cabinet.
Ramaphosa is expected to announce a greatly reduced team after he is elected as president by the National Assembly next week Wednesday.
In his maiden State of the Nation Address last year, Ramaphosa announced he would reduce the number of his ministers.
It’s being speculated he will cut the size of Cabinet to just 25 portfolios and only some will have a deputy minister.
Former President Jacob Zuma’s Cabinet had 73 ministers and deputy ministers, which made it arguably the largest on the continent.
Ramaphosa assured a party post-election gathering on Sunday he would make the best choices.
“I am going to appoint men and women who are capable and have great capabilities.”
Presidency spokesperson Khusela Diko said Ramaphosa had not yet made any final decisions.
“I can assure you that the president has not made any decisions relating to Cabinet. We have said that he will take the time to apply his mind.”
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
