Education Dept ‘embarrassed’ by disruptions at special needs school in Soweto

Disgruntled parents shut down the school on Monday blocking pupils and staff from entering the premises.

JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng Education Department said it was shocked and embarrassed by disruptions at the Pumla School for the Severely Mentally Handicapped in Orlando West.

Disgruntled parents shut down the school on Monday, blocking pupils and staff from entering the premises.

The parents were demanding the school principal be removed and have accused the governing body of maladministration, among other issues.

The education department's Steve Mabona instructed parents to raise their grievances with the district office.

“We’re actually embarrassed to come here and actually explain to some of these parents and the SGB (school governing body) that is supposed to be assisting in governing this school, engage themselves in such activities.”

He said there was simply no excuse for disrupting schooling.

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)