DBE distances itself from claims grade 4s will learn about masturbation

The department reacted to a 'Sunday Times' article reporting that children as young as nine years old would learn how to self-stimulate for sexual pleasure when the new textbooks are rolled out next year.

Picture: Pixabay.com
one minute ago

JOHANNESBURG - The Department of Basic Education distanced itself from reports that its new life orientation curriculum will teach grade four pupils about masturbation.

“We are all about ensuring our learners are exposed to information and we cannot expose our grade fours to inappropriate material which they are not ready for,” said spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga.

According to the department, the new curriculum will be targeted at grade four to 12 pupils and would cover a variety of subjects ranging from a healthy lifestyle to sex education.

It said grade four pupils would be taught in the most appropriate and sensitive way about how babies are conceived, among other topics.

The department was reacting to a Sunday Times article reporting that children as young as nine years old will learn how to self-stimulate for sexual pleasure when the new textbooks are rolled out next year.

The story caused a stir, with some parents unhappy that their children would be exposed to such topics at school.

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)

