DBE distances itself from claims grade 4s will learn about masturbation
The department reacted to a 'Sunday Times' article reporting that children as young as nine years old would learn how to self-stimulate for sexual pleasure when the new textbooks are rolled out next year.
JOHANNESBURG - The Department of Basic Education distanced itself from reports that its new life orientation curriculum will teach grade four pupils about masturbation.
“We are all about ensuring our learners are exposed to information and we cannot expose our grade fours to inappropriate material which they are not ready for,” said spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga.
According to the department, the new curriculum will be targeted at grade four to 12 pupils and would cover a variety of subjects ranging from a healthy lifestyle to sex education.
It said grade four pupils would be taught in the most appropriate and sensitive way about how babies are conceived, among other topics.
The department was reacting to a Sunday Times article reporting that children as young as nine years old will learn how to self-stimulate for sexual pleasure when the new textbooks are rolled out next year.
The story caused a stir, with some parents unhappy that their children would be exposed to such topics at school.
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
Timeline
-
Federation of Governing Bodies requests DBE to postpone online reg due date
-
Ennerdale protesters burn tyres, block roads over poor school infrastructure
-
Motshekga: Schools shouldn't turn away migrant learners without proper documents
-
Motshekga: More must be done to support educators to avoid absenteeism
More in Local
-
Father disappointed with church's response in daughter’s sexual assault
-
SAPS to take statements from politicians who encouraged voting more than once
-
The police are failing us, Alex residents tell SAHRC
-
Magashule: ANC NEC won’t deal with elections outcome or Ramaphosa’s new Cabinet
-
Maimane to keep his job as DA leader until 2021 congress
-
KZN ANC leader killed in suspected assassination
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.