Father disappointed with church's response in daughter’s sexual assault
The father of a girl who was harassed by a church elder says the Seventh Day Adventist Church in George failed to adhere to church policy on reporting sexual abuse cases.
CAPE TOWN - A George man said he was dissatisfied with a response by his church following a South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) complaint over the handling of a sexual assault matter involving his child.
The father said he'd lost trust in the church's leadership and opened a civil case against the institution.
He claimed the Seventh Day Adventist Church in George failed to adhere to church policy on reporting sexual abuse cases after his daughter and another young girl were harassed by a church elder a few years ago.
“They basically said the pastor reported the case, but they've never supplied a case number to verify that the pastor did report the case,” the father said.
The perpetrator was convicted of the crime last year, but the father still wanted the church to be held accountable.
However, he said even after escalating the matter to the SAHRC he was not happy with the church's submission.
The church said it was waiting on a response from the SAHRC.
