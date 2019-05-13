DA federal executive to meet and unpack election performance

The spotlight is now on party leader Mmusi Maimane following suggestions that his role in the party could be under threat.

CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance’s (DA) federal executive is meeting on Monday to unpack the party’s decline in the elections.

The spotlight is now on party leader Mmusi Maimane following suggestions that his role in the party could be under threat.

The DA lost five seats in the National Assembly during this year’s polls, reducing its representation to 84 seats, while it was also unseated by the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) as the official opposition in Mpumalanga.

It’s been reported widely that the results of the sixth democratic elections could lead to a fall out within the DA.

Last week, different messages by leaders of DA structures suggested that Maimane may face a revolt as a result of the party’s declining performance.

In an interview with 702 shortly after the results, federal council chairperson James Selfe could not confirm whether Maimane would continue leading the party.

This is despite the next DA elective meeting being scheduled for 2021 when Maimane’s post is up for grabs.

DA federal chairperson Atholl Trollip has stepped in to defend him, saying the DA’s electoral results are a collective responsibility of all leaders in the party.

The uncertainty has also spilled over to social media where shadow minister for communications Phumzile van Damme chastised those who implied black leaders in the party were responsible for the results.

The DA federal executive meeting on Monday is party’s highest decision-making body.

