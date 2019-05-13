CT surfing community ‘shaken to its core’ after member murdered
The man was hijacked and murdered near Kommetjie on Wednesday after he was last seen alive surfing at Witsand.
CAPE TOWN - A Scarborough man’s murder has left Cape Town’s surfing community in shock.
The man was hijacked and murdered near Kommetjie on Wednesday after he was last seen alive surfing at Witsand.
Ocean View police detectives over the weekend arrested a suspect.
He was found in possession of an illegal firearm, ammunition and the deceased’s car keys.
Kite surfer Andre Van Breda said Cape Town’s surfing community was reeling following last Wednesday's tragedy.
“The community is shaken to its core about this tragic incident that took place on or doorstep. We’re all very sad.”
Van Breda was one of scores of surfers who gathered at Witsand on Saturday, as they paddled out in memory of the deceased.
It's alleged two hijackers shot the victim and placed his body in the boot of his car before driving off.
They later picked up two women, who demanded to get out of the car after discovering a person had been locked in the boot.
It's believed the men then crashed the hijacked car into another vehicle. That driver gave chase but backed off when the assailants pointed a firearm at him.
The torched car was later found in Ocean View with the deceased still locked inside.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
