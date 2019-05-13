CT school security guard stabbed to death while patrolling

-
Education Dept ‘embarrassed’ by disruptions at special needs school in SowetoLocal
Mogoeng to officially receive list of MPs, MPLsPolitics
Police hunt suspects after 2 killed in PE 'hit' murdersLocal
'We have the same colours' - Buthelezi doesn't rule out IFP-ANC coalitionPolitics
Hollywood icon Doris Day dead at 97Lifestyle
CT school security guard stabbed to death while patrollingLocal
Mogoeng to officially receive list of MPs, MPLsPolitics
Police hunt suspects after 2 killed in PE 'hit' murdersLocal
'We have the same colours' - Buthelezi doesn't rule out IFP-ANC coalitionPolitics
CT school security guard stabbed to death while patrollingLocal
Rise of EFF, splash of colour from Marais to shake up Western Cape legislaturePolitics
Eyes on Ramaphosa's Cabinet picks after ANC elections winPolitics
'We have the same colours' - Buthelezi doesn't rule out IFP-ANC coalitionPolitics
Rise of EFF, splash of colour from Marais to shake up Western Cape legislaturePolitics
Eyes on Ramaphosa's Cabinet picks after ANC elections winPolitics
Mangosuthu Buthelezi: SA has never had a free, fair electionPolitics
Cele praises SAPS for ensuring SA's safety during pollsLocal
Risky for ANC NEC to not discuss Magashule comments, warns analystPolitics
JUDITH FEBRUARY: The brutal lows & great highs of the SA electionsOpinion
Parties in WC already preparing to challenge DA in 2021 electionsPolitics
Political parties urged to remove posters in CT or face 'removal fee'Politics
Mogoeng to officially receive list of MPs, MPLsPolitics
'We have the same colours' - Buthelezi doesn't rule out IFP-ANC coalitionPolitics
Rise of EFF, splash of colour from Marais to shake up Western Cape legislaturePolitics
Eyes on Ramaphosa's Cabinet picks after ANC elections winPolitics
Mangosuthu Buthelezi: SA has never had a free, fair electionPolitics
Risky for ANC NEC to not discuss Magashule comments, warns analystPolitics
SAM MKOKELI: Ramaphosa's flanks are under attackOpinion
EXPLAINER: The who, why & what of SA's minority Afrikaner partyOpinion
OPINION: Ramaphosa saves the ANC’s bacon. But this could be its last chanceOpinion
JUDITH FEBRUARY: No election in the world is perfectOpinion
JJ CORNISH: Claims of electoral cheating make me laughOpinion
FIKILE-NTSIKELELO MOYA: Voting means looking at the past & the futureOpinion
WATCH LIVE: Sakhumnotho's Sipho Mseleku responds to BEE claims at PIC InquiryBusiness
Rand falls on risk aversion as US-China trade war heats upBusiness
ANC urged to be cautious over appointment of new leadersPolitics
Pakistan to get $6bn from IMF over the next three yearsWorld
Business Unity SA congratulates justice cluster for ensuring credible electionsPolitics
Rand, bond market appreciate after elections declared free & fairBusiness
Hollywood icon Doris Day dead at 97
What's in a name? For meat alternatives, quite a lotLifestyle
Why schoolchildren will be taught about consent, masturbation & porn earlierLocal
Schumacher documentary in the works and headed to CannesSport
‘Avengers’ still tops in North America but ‘Pikachu’ shows sparkLifestyle
‘Sex strike’ call over Georgia abortion law fuels Hollywood boycott debateLifestyle
Prince Harry, Duchess Meghan pay tribute to all mothersWorld
‘Twin Peaks’ actress Peggy Lipton dies aged 72Lifestyle
Amy Schumer praises women as ‘warriors’ after childbirthLifestyle
Kim Kardashian West hails her 'calm and chill' sonLifestyle
Pirates’ Lorch up for top PSL awardsSport
Brighton sack manager Chris Hughton - clubSport
Coenie Oosthuizen signs for Sale SharksSport
ASA to appeal CAS ruling on Caster SemenyaSport
Schumacher documentary in the works and headed to CannesSport
Dhoni eyes Chennai clean-out after losing IPL finalSport
'True South African hero' who designed new SA flag diesLocal
Ramaphosa: 'They wanted Gauteng, now they're licking their wounds'Politics
WATCH LIVE: Final IEC briefing ahead of election results announcementPolitics
Fikile Mbalula: Sorry Julius Malema, we told you the ANC would winPolitics
Mmusi Maimane on the DA losing supportPolitics
SA has met its obligation to democratic elections - Goodluck JonathanPolitics
FF Plus attributes 2019 elections success to 'hard work & rebranding'Politics
Andile Mngxitama: 'Our votes were stolen'Politics
Was Ramaphosa the ANC's saving grace? Ace Magashule explainsElections
CARTOON: Electoral INKompetencePolitics
CARTOON: The Elections In NumbersLocal
CARTOON: Mandela Rolls Out The Carpet For YouLocal
CARTOON: Fair weather fiendsPolitics
CARTOON: Political Eggs-aggerationsPolitics
CARTOON: Whose line is it anyway?Politics
CARTOON: The best democracy money can buyPolitics
CARTOON: Failure To LaunchPolitics
CARTOON: Farce About AcePolitics
CT school security guard stabbed to death while patrolling
Police confirmed the incident occurred at Woodlands Secondary School.
CAPE TOWN - Police are investigating after a security guard at a Mitchells Plain high school was stabbed to death on Sunday.
Police confirmed the incident occurred at Woodlands Secondary School.
“A case of murder has been opened for investigation following a stabbing incident that occurred yesterday morning at about 06:30," said police spokesperson Frederick van Wyk.
The 35-year-old man was patrolling the school grounds when he was attacked.
"The circumstances surrounding this incident are under investigation and our police detectives are following up on all possible leads in pursuit for those responsible for this crime,” said Van Wyk.
