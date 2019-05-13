CT school security guard stabbed to death while patrolling

Police confirmed the incident occurred at Woodlands Secondary School.

CAPE TOWN - Police are investigating after a security guard at a Mitchells Plain high school was stabbed to death on Sunday.

“A case of murder has been opened for investigation following a stabbing incident that occurred yesterday morning at about 06:30," said police spokesperson Frederick van Wyk.

The 35-year-old man was patrolling the school grounds when he was attacked.

"The circumstances surrounding this incident are under investigation and our police detectives are following up on all possible leads in pursuit for those responsible for this crime,” said Van Wyk.