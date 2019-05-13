Cops in EC, Limpopo hunt prison escapees

Eastern Cape police commissioner Liziwe Ntshinga has ordered the establishment of a task team to investigate how three inmates escaped from the Middeldrift Correctional Centre.

CAPE TOWN - The search continues for three inmates who escaped from the Middeldrift Correctional Centre in the Eastern Cape. They are regarded as dangerous.

The trio managed to breakout last week.

Meanwhile in Limpopo, officers in Modimolle area on the hunt for seven awaiting trial prisoners who escaped from police holding cells on Saturday night.

SAPS has identified the following prisoners who are on the run:

Polano Ndebele (27) was arrested for contravening of the explosives Act.

Thapelo Mello (24) was arrested for contravening of the explosives Act.

Themba Ncube (36) was arrested for contravening of the explosives Act.

Sello Rengane (35) was arrested for rape.

Mpho Obvious Lesese (32) was arrested for armed robbery.

Kenneth Shuma (30) was arrested for armed robbery.

Kazen Dluwayo (33) was arrested for house robbery.

Anyone with information that can lead to the re-arrest of the escapees is requested to contact captain Richard Boshomane at 079 894 5501, Crime Stop on 0860010111, or SMS the Crime Line at 32211. You can also visit your nearest police station.

