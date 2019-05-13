Coenie Oosthuizen signs for Sale Sharks

He joins Sale's growing South African contingent that includes scrum-half Faf de Klerk, fly-half Robert du Preez, centre Rohan Janse van Rensburg and hooker Akker van der Merwe.

CAPE TOWN - Sale have signed Springbok prop Coenie Oosthuizen from the Sharks on a three-year deal.

The 30-year-old will join as Sale's latest South African recruit following the announcement of Lood de Jager, Rob du Preez and Akker van der Merwe.

Sale boss Steve Diamond believes it’s a big signing for the club.

"Coenie joining us, along with Lood, is a huge statement of where we want to be."



Oosthuizen has 30 caps for South Africa, making his debut against England in 2012 and last playing for the Springboks in November 2017 before suffering a knee injury.

He joins Sale's growing South African contingent that includes scrum-half Faf de Klerk, fly-half Robert du Preez, centre Rohan Janse van Rensburg and hooker Akker van der Merwe.

Diamond touched on Oosthuizen's strengths.

"He is 130kg, can play on both sides of the scrum and has a skill set away from the set-piece that is unique for a prop of his size. He also has considerable experience playing with Akker van der Merwe at the Sharks, so I think he will fit in perfectly at Sale."