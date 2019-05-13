Child (2) among 5 killed in N1 crash near Beaufort West

Traffic officials said that the accident occurred when one of the vehicle's wheels broke off.

CAPE TOWN – A two-year-old child is one of five people who have died in an accident on the N1 between Beaufort West and Leeu Gamka.

The crash occurred in the early hours of Monday morning.

Western Cape Traffic Chief Kenny Africa said: “There were nine people in the vehicle and others were taken to hospital with the serious and minor injuries.”

This brings the figure to 20 people who've died on the province's roads this weekend.