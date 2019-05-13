Cele praises SAPS for ensuring SA's safety during polls

Police Minister Bheki Cele said a number of arrests had been made in connection with various crimes during last week's elections.

JOHANNESBURG - Police Minister Bheki Cele said a number of arrests had been made in connection with various crimes during last week's elections.

The justice, crime prevention, and security cluster held a briefing reflecting on security matters during the sixth general elections.

Twenty-two suspects had been arrested in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) and one in Gauteng for attempting to vote twice.

Cele said protests in Vuwani were a key concern where members of the Pro-Makhado Demarcation task team threatened people who wanted to vote.

He said apart from the cases of double voting, there were other arrests in KZN and in the Eastern Cape.

Cele commended the South African Police Service for ensuring the safety of South Africans as they exercised their right to vote.

