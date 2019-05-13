View all in Latest
Brighton sack manager Chris Hughton - club

Hughton leaves despite guiding Brighton to the FA Cup semi-finals and retaining their Premier League status for a second successive season.

Chris Hughton arrives for the English Premier League football match between Brighton and Hove Albion and Manchester City at the American Express Community Stadium in Brighton, southern England on 12 May 2019. Picture: AFP
Chris Hughton arrives for the English Premier League football match between Brighton and Hove Albion and Manchester City at the American Express Community Stadium in Brighton, southern England on 12 May 2019. Picture: AFP
2 hours ago

LONDON - Brighton sacked manager Chris Hughton on Monday in what chairman Tony Bloom described as "one of the most difficult decisions" he had ever had to make.

Hughton leaves despite guiding Brighton to the FA Cup semifinals and retaining their Premier League status for a second successive season.

However, a slump in their league form in the latter part of the season - which saw them sucked into a relegation battle - forced Bloom's hand.

"Undoubtedly, this has been one of the most difficult decisions I have had to make as chairman of Brighton & Hove Albion, but ultimately one I have made due to how we struggled in the second half of the season," said Bloom in a club statement.

