ASA to appeal CAS ruling on Caster Semenya

ASA, alongside Caster Semenya, lost in their appeal to uphold the IAAF’s regulations on forcing female athletes with higher testosterone levels to take suppressants to compete.

CAPE TOWN - Minister of Sport and Recreation Tokozile Xasa has confirmed that Athletics South Africa (ASA) will appeal the judgment of the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) and lodge its papers within the prescribed and stipulated period.

ASA, alongside Caster Semenya, lost in their appeal to uphold the IAAF’s regulations on forcing female athletes with higher testosterone levels to take suppressants to compete.

After Xasa met with a high-level panel which advised her on the options available in order for her to take the matter forward, she confirmed that ASA would appeal the ruling.

In the appeal, ASA applied for the recusal of two of the arbitrators who it felt were conflicted since they had handled the similar case of Indian sprinter Dutee Chand in 2015.

The ASA felt the scientific facts before the court and the outcome did not match. ASA also added that the court had not dealt with pertinent legal questions surrounding the regulations and had given unfettered latitude to the IAAF to roll out their policies as they wished.

The appeal will be heard at the Swiss Federal Tribunal.

The minister has also directed that the Department of Sport and Recreation South Africa should work with other organs of state to intensify the international lobby and to approach the United Nations General Assembly to sanction the IAAF for violating international human rights instruments.