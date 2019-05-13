ANC will stick to election promises, says Ramaphosa

Now that the party has been declared the winners of the national elections, President Cyril Ramaphosa says their focus will shift to implementing their policies.

JOHANNESBURG – President Cyril Ramaphosa said the African National Congress (ANC) would adhere to its election promises.

The ANC held a celebration gathering outside Luthuli House on Sunday to thank members for keeping the party in government, despite reduced support at the polls.

Ramaphosa told the crowd that the ANC has learnt from its mistakes.

“We want jobs and they said we trust the African National Congress to create jobs for us, for our young people.”

Ramaphosa said that he would return to Alexandra and also visit Vuwani in Limpopo - the areas that were gripped by unrest ahead of the elections - to address residents’ concerns.

“As the leaders, we’re going to go back to all those communities where there issues, including Alexandra, myself included.”

