ANC will stick to election promises, says Ramaphosa
Now that the party has been declared the winners of the national elections, President Cyril Ramaphosa says their focus will shift to implementing their policies.
JOHANNESBURG – President Cyril Ramaphosa said the African National Congress (ANC) would adhere to its election promises.
Now that the party has been declared the winners of the national elections, Ramaphosa said their focus would shift to implementing their policies.
The ANC held a celebration gathering outside Luthuli House on Sunday to thank members for keeping the party in government, despite reduced support at the polls.
Ramaphosa told the crowd that the ANC has learnt from its mistakes.
“We want jobs and they said we trust the African National Congress to create jobs for us, for our young people.”
Ramaphosa said that he would return to Alexandra and also visit Vuwani in Limpopo - the areas that were gripped by unrest ahead of the elections - to address residents’ concerns.
“As the leaders, we’re going to go back to all those communities where there issues, including Alexandra, myself included.”
WATCH: Ramaphosa: 'They wanted Gauteng, now they're licking their wounds'
Popular in Politics
-
Ramaphosa: We're going to do what our people want us to do
-
Dlamini hits back at claims she doesn’t deserve to be on ANC MP candidate list
-
ANC urged to be cautious over appointment of new leaders
-
Ramaphosa: 'They wanted Gauteng, now they're licking their wounds'
-
CARTOON: Mzansi's Avengers: Are they worthy?
-
Free State ANCYL: Mbalula campaigning for Cabinet post at Magashule’s expense
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.