ANC NEC to dissect election results, finalise premier candidates
The meeting is also expected to finalise its premiers for the eight provinces it managed to retain a majority in.
JOHANNESBURG – Senior African National Congress (ANC) leaders are expected to do a post-mortem of its bittersweet victory in last week’s elections when the party’s national executive committee (NEC) members meet on Monday.
While the party won the national elections with 57.5%, its support dropped from the 62% it received in 2014.
The ANC’s provincial leadership in all the provinces except the Western Cape have nominated three premier candidates to the NEC.
The party’s highest decision-making body between conferences will finalise which of the three names deserves to lead the ANC led administration in the provinces.
While some incumbent premiers like Gauteng’s David Makhura and Mpumalanga’s Refilwe Mtshweni are expected to retain their positions, some provinces like KwaZulu-Natal Natal and the Northern Cape are expected to see new premiers.
Monday’s NEC meeting may also deal with public disagreements between the party’s senior leaders Fikile Mbalula and Ace Magashule after the latter disagreed with the notion that Cyril Ramaphosa was the reason the party managed to hold onto power.
