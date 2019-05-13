Risky for ANC NEC to not discuss Magashule comments, warns analyst
This meeting comes at a time when ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule has been involved in a war of words with party election head Fikile Mbalula over the party's results.
JOHANNESBURG – Political analysts said that the African National Congress (ANC) national executive committee (NEC) may not be able to avoid discussing its secretary-general Ace Magashule's latest utterances.
This as the NEC was on Monday expected to hold its first post-2019 election NEC in Irene just outside Pretoria.
The party's top structure was expected to meet for two days and discuss a range of issues including its performance in the latest polls.
The ANC NEC will be meeting for the first time following the 2019 election which saw the party winning the polls by 57.51%.
Magashule rubbished comments that the party was rescued by President Cyril Ramaphosa in the 2019 national and provincial elections.
Mbablula claimed that the party would have lost the elections had President Ramaphosa not emerged as party president at the 2017 Nasrec conference.
Political analyst Somadoda Fikeni said that should the NEC not discuss the matter, it would be taking a major risk.
Another analyst Sanusha Naidu concurred with Fikeni, saying the discussion around Magashule and Mbalula was key.
Over the weekend, the ANC Youth League in the Free State issued a stern warning to Mbalula, saying he was not the secretary of the party and should stop acting as such.
The youth wing, believed to be allied with Magashule, also warned Mbalula against what it called his political twerking.
Analysts said that the statement was a reflection that divisions within the ANC were far from over.
