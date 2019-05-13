ANC Gauteng: South Africans have sent strong message at polls
The African National Congress (ANC) in Gauteng said that the drop in its support in the province sent a clear message that residents were unhappy about a lack of housing, jobs and other local government issues.
The party said it had learnt from this election and with a fresh mandate from residents to govern for another five years, it would improve basic services.
It secured 37 seats in the provincial legislature followed by the Democratic Alliance (DA) with 20 seats and the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) with 11 seats.
Gauteng ANC deputy chairperson Panyaza Lesufi said that Premier David Makhura's position was safe as there was no time to reconsider leadership positions.
“South Africans have sent a strong message to the ANC: adapt or perish. They really feel that we need a strong wake-up call.
“You don’t need to reconsider the title, we’ve to hit the ground running; if we’ve to go and reconfigure, that’s not what South Africans want, they want us to move and move faster.”
