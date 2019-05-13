Amazon offers employees $10,000 to quit, launch delivery business
Since last year, some 200 people have begun Amazon delivery startups, and the company said it expects "hundreds" more with the added incentives, available in the United States, Britain and Spain.
WASHINGTON - Amazon said on Monday it was offering employees $10,000 to quit their jobs and become independent package delivery entrepreneurs for the online retail colossus.
An Amazon statement said the latest incentive would also include three months of wages for employees who want to start their own delivery enterprise, and that they would be assured "consistent delivery volume" from the company.
The move comes with Amazon seeking to reduce its dependence on services in the US Postal Service and Fedex. Amazon first launched the "delivery service partner" programme in 2018, requiring employees to invest in their own start and estimating revenues for up to $300,000.
"We received overwhelming interest from tens of thousands of individuals who applied to be part of the delivery service partner programme, including many employees," said Dave Clark, senior vice president of worldwide operations.
"We've heard from associates that they want to participate in the programme but struggled with the transition. Now we have a path for those associates with an appetite for opportunities to own their own businesses."
Amazon said it would offer access to the company's delivery technology, training, and discounts on assets and services, including Amazon-branded vans and uniforms.
