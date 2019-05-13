After elections, here’s what will happen next in Parliament
Within two days of the final results declaration, officials must put names to seats and submit the final lists of MPs to the Chief Justice.
CAPE TOWN - As the numbers part of the election draws to a close and the winners start to plan their agenda for the next five years, Parliament said that it was ready to welcome MPs.
He will set a date to convene Parliament and all MPs will converge on Cape Town for a special sitting.
Secretary to Parliament Masibulele Xaso said the first order of business would be to swear in new members.
“After the swearing-in, the house is competent to appoint its own office bearers. We then proceed to the election of the Speaker.”
The Speaker will preside over the election of his or her deputy; with that, the house is considered properly constituted. After this, it can elect the nation’s new president.
“If there is contestation, there will be a vote by secret ballot.”
After the new Parliament is formally constituted and the president voted in, the way is clear for the inauguration set for 25 May at Loftus Versfeld Stadium in Pretoria.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
