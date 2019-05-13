African swine fever spreads to fourth province in SA

The latest outbreak of the severe haemorrhagic disease affecting pigs has been reported in the Heilbron area in the Free State.

JOHANNESBURG - The Department of Agriculture said an outbreak of African swine fever has spread to a fourth province in South Africa.

The latest outbreak of the severe haemorrhagic disease affecting pigs has been reported in the Heilbron area in the Free State.

It's understood it was also detected in the North West, Mpumalanga and Gauteng provinces last month.

The department said the affected areas had been quarantined and investigations were being carried out to trace the origin of the outbreaks.

The disease is incurable in pigs but harmless to humans.

