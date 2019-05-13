450 pupils still not placed at schools in WC
In March, 3,900 children still need to be placed. But the provincial Education Department has managed to find space for most of them.
CAPE TOWN - Months after the 2019 academic year started, 450 children have yet to see the inside of a classroom.
With the second term coming to an end and most schools preparing for mid-year exams, the Western Cape Education Department said it was hard at work to place the few hundred learners.
Those that have not been placed are between grades one to 12.
Education spokesperson Bronagh Hammond said many learners who were not placed had recently relocated to the province.
“With the additional mobile classrooms, we are confident these cases will be resolved by the end of the term.”
According to the department, more than 13, 000 learners have relocated to the Western Cape from other provinces and countries over the past five years.
This cost the department an additional R1.1 billion.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
