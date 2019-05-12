View all in Latest
Prince Harry, Duchess Meghan pay tribute to all mothers

Prince Harry and Meghan paid tribute to all mothers on Sunday by honouring and celebrating ‘past, present, mothers-to-be and those lost but forever remembered’.

Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, pose for a photo with their newborn baby son in St George's Hall at Windsor Castle in Windsor on 8 May 2019. Picture: AFP.
Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, pose for a photo with their newborn baby son in St George's Hall at Windsor Castle in Windsor on 8 May 2019. Picture: AFP.
2 hours ago

LONDON - Prince Harry and Meghan paid tribute to all mothers on Sunday, when the Duchess of Sussex’s native the United States celebrates Mother’s Day, by honouring and celebrating “past, present, mothers-to-be and those lost but forever remembered”.

Writing alongside a picture of the couple’s new baby Archie’s feet, they said: “Paying tribute to all mothers today - past, present, mothers-to-be, and those lost but forever remembered.”

“We honour and celebrate each and every one of you,” they wrote on their official Instagram account.

Duchess Meghan gave birth in the early hours of Monday morning to Archie, the seventh-in-line to the British throne, leaving his father, Queen Elizabeth’s grandson, and royal fans across the world enthralled.

While Britain celebrates Mother’s Day on 22 March, other countries including the United States, Canada, Australia and others mark it on the second Sunday in May.

The couple also quoted from the poem “lands” by Nayyirah Waheed: “My mother was my first country; The first place I ever lived.”

WATCH: ‘Baby Sussex’ introduced to the world

