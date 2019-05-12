Prince Harry, Duchess Meghan pay tribute to all mothers
Prince Harry and Meghan paid tribute to all mothers on Sunday by honouring and celebrating ‘past, present, mothers-to-be and those lost but forever remembered’.
LONDON - Prince Harry and Meghan paid tribute to all mothers on Sunday, when the Duchess of Sussex’s native the United States celebrates Mother’s Day, by honouring and celebrating “past, present, mothers-to-be and those lost but forever remembered”.
Writing alongside a picture of the couple’s new baby Archie’s feet, they said: “Paying tribute to all mothers today - past, present, mothers-to-be, and those lost but forever remembered.”
“We honour and celebrate each and every one of you,” they wrote on their official Instagram account.
Duchess Meghan gave birth in the early hours of Monday morning to Archie, the seventh-in-line to the British throne, leaving his father, Queen Elizabeth’s grandson, and royal fans across the world enthralled.
While Britain celebrates Mother’s Day on 22 March, other countries including the United States, Canada, Australia and others mark it on the second Sunday in May.
The couple also quoted from the poem “lands” by Nayyirah Waheed: “My mother was my first country; The first place I ever lived.”
WATCH: ‘Baby Sussex’ introduced to the world
Popular in World
-
‘Sex strike’ call over Georgia abortion law fuels Hollywood boycott debate
-
Man City beat Brighton to retain Premier League title
-
Standoff intensifies as Democrats subpoena Trump tax returns
-
UK PM congratulates ANC’s Ramaphosa over election win
-
Theresa May’s Conservatives battle Brexit ballot bloodbath
-
Brazil's Bolsonaro shocked by high number of penis amputations
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.